Bangladesh MP Murder has Honey Trap Connection?

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Big revelations are continuously being made in Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Case. Meanwhile, police have expressed suspicion of honey trap in this case. In this case, a person has been arrested from Mumbai and it is believed that this person was brought to Mumbai two months ago for murder because he worked as a butcher. To know more about the same, watch this report.