Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Dargah Sharif to offer prayers in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on September 08. She will offer prayers at Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif on the last day of her India visit.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on September 08. She will offer prayers at Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif on the last day of her India visit.