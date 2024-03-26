Advertisement
Bansuri Swaraj Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Based On Ethics

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
During a BJP protest in Delhi urging CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, Bansuri Swaraj, BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, questions Kejriwal's leadership from jail, emphasizing the need for ethical conduct. Swaraj accuses Kejriwal's party of orchestrating press conferences for false sympathy.

