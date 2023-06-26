NewsVideos
videoDetails

Barack Obama himself got trapped by giving knowledge on Muslims!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Barack Obama on PM Modi: Barak Obama spewed venom against PM Narendra Modi and India, but he himself got trapped. Actually Obama raised the issue of rights of Muslims in India but Nirmala Sitharaman gave him such a reply that he stopped speaking.

All Videos

Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
play icon5:47
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
play icon13:24
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
play icon14:16
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
play icon6:33
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!

Trending Videos

Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
play icon5:47
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
play icon13:24
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
play icon14:16
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
play icon6:33
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
Barack Obama,Obama,barack obama on india muslims,barack obama on indian muslim,nirmala sitharaman on barack obama,Muslims,barack obama on modi,obama muslim,Muslim,obama on modi,barack obama on indian muslims,nirmala sitaraman on barack obama,barack obama comment on indian muslims,Barack Obama news,obama on muslim,barack obama on india,barack obama on pm modi,barack obama on pm modi us visit,president obama muslim,news on barack obama pm modi,