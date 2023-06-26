NewsVideos
Barack Obama messes with PM 'Modi'! Now Obama's thu-thu started in America

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Johnny Moore Slams Barack Obama: Johnny Moore's statement on former President Barack Obama's statement on the security of Muslims in India has come to the fore. Johnny More said, 'Obama should not waste time in criticizing India..he should invest energy in praising India.

Manipur violence: More than 100 people have died so far
play icon3:23
Manipur violence: More than 100 people have died so far
'Wagner Group' in India too? big news on opposition unity meeting
play icon7:39
'Wagner Group' in India too? big news on opposition unity meeting
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
play icon4:9
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
play icon5:41
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems
play icon1:28
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems

