NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Maulana Tauqeer Raza: Maulana Tauqeer Raza has absconded. Even the gunner engaged in his security does not know where Tauqeer Raza is. Bareilly police is continuously searching. Look out notice may be issued. Maulana has been named the mastermind of the 2010 riots.

All Videos

Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Play Icon01:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
Play Icon01:19
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
Play Icon01:20
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
VIRAL VIDEO: Singaporean Artist's Food-Inspired Mural Wows Tamil Nadu, Earns Online Praise
Play Icon01:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Singaporean Artist's Food-Inspired Mural Wows Tamil Nadu, Earns Online Praise
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case
Play Icon07:10
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case

Trending Videos

Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
play icon1:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
play icon1:19
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
play icon1:20
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
VIRAL VIDEO: Singaporean Artist's Food-Inspired Mural Wows Tamil Nadu, Earns Online Praise
play icon1:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Singaporean Artist's Food-Inspired Mural Wows Tamil Nadu, Earns Online Praise
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case
play icon7:10
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case