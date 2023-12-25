trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702484
Barmulla Attack: Terrorists shot dead former SP Mohammad Shafi Mir

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Baat Pate ki: Pro-Pakistan terrorists have tried to terrorize Jammu and Kashmir by attacking in Baramulla. Terrorists shot dead former SP Mohammad Shafi Mir who had come to perform Azaan in the mosque of Barmulla.

