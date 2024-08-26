Advertisement
Batenge toh katenge - Yogi Adityanath calls for unity, cites Bangladesh chaos

Sonam|Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement on the situation in Bangladesh. Giving the message of unity to Hindus, he said that if they are divided, they will be cut down... and if they remain united, they will remain noble. To say this, he gave the example of Bangladesh and said that the whole world is watching what is happening in Bangladesh. Now when the arrow came out of Yogi's verbal quiver, Akhilesh Yadav also retaliated. On the contrary, Owaisi verbally attacked Yogi on his divisive statement. After the coup, the Hindus living in Bangladesh would never have imagined that something would happen to them that the fundamentalists would make life difficult. Will destroy and destroy everything. The pain of Bangladeshi Hindus has doubled on Janmashtami. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

