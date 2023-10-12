trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674441
Batla House Encounter Case: What did the lawyer say on Ariz's life imprisonment?

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Batla House Encounter Case: Delhi High Court has given a big decision on Batla House encounter. Delhi High Court has converted the death sentence awarded to the convict to life imprisonment. Terrorist Ariz was given death sentence. On life imprisonment of Ariz, the lawyer said that we are looking at the court's decision.
