videoDetails

Before coming to Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav raised 'Bakheda' on Baba Bageshwar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

The ruckus has started even before the arrival of Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham in Bihar. Tej Pratap Yadav, a minister in the Bihar government, has started the first ruckus since Baba's arrival. So at the same time FIR has also been registered against Dhirendra Shastri in ACJM Court in Muzaffarpur.