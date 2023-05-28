NewsVideos
Before inauguration of new parliament, PM Modi meets the saints

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi met the Adhinam brothers on Saturday. Adhinam saints handed over Sengol to PM Modi, which will be installed in the new Parliament House of India on Sunday with Tamil tradition.

