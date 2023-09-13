trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662013
Before the elections, BJP made a big move, made a big announcement on PM Modi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Today a meeting of BJP's election committee was held. Under the strategy made for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it has been said that the party will contest elections in these states on the face of PM Modi.
