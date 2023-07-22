trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639040
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
An incident like Manipur has come to the fore in Begusarai, Bihar. Here some criminals stripped a girl naked and thrashed her. The criminals made a video of the girl and made it viral. In which the police has arrested the main accused Kishan Dev Chaurasia.
