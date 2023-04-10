NewsVideos
Bemetara Violence: Uproar near the house of the family of the deceased

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
There was a clash between BJP workers and police in Bemetara district. A youth lost his life in a clash between two communities in a village in Bemetara district.

