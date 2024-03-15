NewsVideos
Bengal Breaking: CM Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital

Mar 15, 2024
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from the hospital. Let us tell you that yesterday Mamata Banerjee got injured on her forehead in an accident. Let us tell you that Mamata Banerjee had injuries on her head and nose, after which she was admitted to the hospital. He has three stitches on his head and forehead.

