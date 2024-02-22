trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723665
Bengal DGP Rajiv Kumar issues statement in Sandeshkhali Violence Case

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
West Bengal DGP Rajiv Kumar has issued statement in Sandeshkhali Violence Case. After returning from Kolkata, DGP Rajiv Kumar said, 'strict action will be taken against those whoever tries to take law in hands.'

