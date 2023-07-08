trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632612
Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Anurag Thakur raised questions on violence in Bengal Panchayat elections

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Anurag Thakur has raised questions on violence in Bengal Panchayat elections. He said that democracy is being murdered in the Bengal election and Mamta Banerjee is watching. Fighting with people, firing, bombing is common in Mamta government
