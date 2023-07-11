trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634208
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Violence in the panchayat elections in West Bengal had left Bengal shaken. But when the results of Panchayat elections are coming in Bengal, then a different picture is coming out in it. TMC was being accused of spoiling the atmosphere in Bengal, but TMC has taken a big lead in this election.
