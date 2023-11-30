trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693592
'Bengal Ruined By Mamata Didi,' attacks Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
Ahead of his two rallies in West Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah attacked Mamata Banerjee, saying she had "ruined" the state with "appeasement politics" and said his party was committed to restoring its glory.
