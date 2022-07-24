Bengal SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee to appear in court today

Arpita Mukherjee: This morning TMC leader and Bengal government minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in the education recruitment scam case. The ED had interrogated Partha Chatterjee for about 26 hours, after which he was arrested.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

