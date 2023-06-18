NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
WB Panchayat Election Violence: In Birbhum, West Bengal, there has been a stir due to the bomb being found again today. And in Malda the leader was beaten to death.

All Videos

Army got first batch of Agniveers
play icon1:17
Army got first batch of Agniveers
World At War: Russia shoots down Ukrainian plane with AI-based weapon
play icon14:8
World At War: Russia shoots down Ukrainian plane with AI-based weapon
Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
play icon32:48
Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
Rajasthan Cyclone: ​​Furore of cyclone in Barmer-Sirohi
play icon35:10
Rajasthan Cyclone: ​​Furore of cyclone in Barmer-Sirohi
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023
play icon3:45
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023

Trending Videos

Army got first batch of Agniveers
play icon1:17
Army got first batch of Agniveers
World At War: Russia shoots down Ukrainian plane with AI-based weapon
play icon14:8
World At War: Russia shoots down Ukrainian plane with AI-based weapon
Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
play icon32:48
Deshhit: Russia has given the most dangerous threat to Ukraine
Rajasthan Cyclone: ​​Furore of cyclone in Barmer-Sirohi
play icon35:10
Rajasthan Cyclone: ​​Furore of cyclone in Barmer-Sirohi
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023
play icon3:45
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 17, 2023
West Bengal Violence,West Bengal news,West Bengal,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,West Bengal panchayat election,violence in West Bengal,Bengal violence,bengal poll violence,West Bengal panchayat polls,west bengal panchayet election 2023,panchayat election west bengal 2023,west bengal panchayat election 2023 date,west bengal violence today,bengal election violence,bengal violence news,Violence in Bengal,west bengal panchayat election date live,