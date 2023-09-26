trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667258
Bengaluru Bandh announced over Kaveri Jal Controversy

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Kaveri Jal Vivad: Many organizations have called for a Bengaluru bandh amid the ongoing protests in Karnataka against the release of water from the Kaveri river. In view of the announcement of the bandh, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire city. Schools and colleges will also remain closed.
