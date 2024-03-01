trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726495
Bengaluru Explosion: Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Hit; 5 Suspected to Be Grievously Injured

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
An explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru, has resulted in reported injuries. Five individuals are suspected to be grievously injured. Stay tuned for further details on this developing incident.

