Bengaluru Viral Video: BMTC Conductor Suspended For Assaulting Woman Passenger In Bus Incident

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
A video circulating online shows a BMTC bus conductor assaulting a woman passenger in Bengaluru, leading to his suspension by the authorities. The incident has sparked public outcry, emphasizing the need for ensuring passenger safety and respect in public transportation.

