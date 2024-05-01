Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengaluru Viral Video: Man Gifts Watch To Girl Selling IPL Jerseys On Footpath, Wins Internet Praise

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 01, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There are a few moments in the huge ocean of internet information that go beyond simple amusement and exude happiness. One such heartbreaking story from Bengaluru took place when a local artist chose to brighten a young street vendor's day with a unique present. The video of this deed of kindness has straight away gone viral and has received a great deal of appreciation on the internet. - Watch This Video To know

All Videos

Viral Video: UP School Teachers Create Artificial Pool In Classroom - Must Watch
Play Icon00:25
Viral Video: UP School Teachers Create Artificial Pool In Classroom - Must Watch
Know latest update on Israel Hamas War
Play Icon10:18
Know latest update on Israel Hamas War
Viral Video AI: Katrina Kaif Speaks Fluent French, Internet Reacts To Advanced AI Deep Fakes
Play Icon00:28
Viral Video AI: Katrina Kaif Speaks Fluent French, Internet Reacts To Advanced AI Deep Fakes
LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Drops by 19 Rupees
Play Icon00:49
LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Drops by 19 Rupees
Delhi School Bomb Threat Update: 'Kafiro ka bura haal hoga...',Email
Play Icon07:50
Delhi School Bomb Threat Update: 'Kafiro ka bura haal hoga...',Email

Trending Videos

Viral Video: UP School Teachers Create Artificial Pool In Classroom - Must Watch
play icon0:25
Viral Video: UP School Teachers Create Artificial Pool In Classroom - Must Watch
Know latest update on Israel Hamas War
play icon10:18
Know latest update on Israel Hamas War
Viral Video AI: Katrina Kaif Speaks Fluent French, Internet Reacts To Advanced AI Deep Fakes
play icon0:28
Viral Video AI: Katrina Kaif Speaks Fluent French, Internet Reacts To Advanced AI Deep Fakes
LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Drops by 19 Rupees
play icon0:49
LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Drops by 19 Rupees
Delhi School Bomb Threat Update: 'Kafiro ka bura haal hoga...',Email
play icon7:50
Delhi School Bomb Threat Update: 'Kafiro ka bura haal hoga...',Email