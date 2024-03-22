Advertisement
Bengaluru Viral Video: Road Rage Clash And Car Window Breakage Between Car And Auto Drivers

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
In a viral video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, an intense altercation between a car driver and an auto driver unfolds, leading to the breaking of the car window by an individual. This incident highlights a road rage clash in Karnataka's capital city, emphasizing the escalating tensions on the roads and the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully.

