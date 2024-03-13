NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case suspect detained by NIA

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Update: NIA gets big success in Bengaluru blast. Shabbir, the suspect in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, has been arrested. The suspect is being interrogated. There was an IED blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Shabbir was arrested from Bellary, Karnataka.

All Videos

BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
Play Icon02:24
BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
Congress Leader Padmakar Valvi Joins BJP in Mumbai
Play Icon00:51
Congress Leader Padmakar Valvi Joins BJP in Mumbai
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
Play Icon00:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
Play Icon02:59
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules
Play Icon12:31
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules

Trending Videos

BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
play icon2:24
BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
Congress Leader Padmakar Valvi Joins BJP in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Congress Leader Padmakar Valvi Joins BJP in Mumbai
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
play icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
play icon2:59
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules
play icon12:31
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules