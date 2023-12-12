trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698163
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM Update: The new CM of Rajasthan has been announced. The command of the state has been handed over to Bhajanlal Sharma. This decision has been taken after the meeting of the legislature party in Jaipur BJP office.
Follow Us

All Videos

Play Icon2:7
"Emotional Moment: Bhajan Lal Sharma Tearful on Rajasthan CM Announcement
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!
Play Icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!"
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
Play Icon0:32
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
Play Icon2:36
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
VIRAL VIDEO :
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO :"Malaika Arora Steps in as Security and Fan Face Off"

Trending Videos

play icon2:7
"Emotional Moment: Bhajan Lal Sharma Tearful on Rajasthan CM Announcement
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!"
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
play icon0:32
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
play icon2:36
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
VIRAL VIDEO :
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO :"Malaika Arora Steps in as Security and Fan Face Off"
rajasthan new cm,Rajasthan CM,Bhajan Lal Sharma,bhajan lal sharma new cm of rajasthan,rajasthan cm news,bhajanlal sharma rajasthan new cm,bhajan lal sharma new rajasthan cm,bhajan lal sharma news,rajasthan cm face,rajasthan cm kon hoga bjp,Rajasthan news,bhajan lal sharma new cm,rajasthan next cm,bhajan lal sharma rajasthan new cm,rajasthan cm news today bjp,bhajan lal sharma cm of rajasthan,rajasthan new cm bhajan lal sharma,