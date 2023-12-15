trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699277
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhajanlal Sharma Oath Ceremony: Bhajanlal Sharma take oath as CM of Rajasthan

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Bhajanlal Sharma Oath Ceremony: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma has taken the oath of office. With this he has become the CM of Rajasthan. Along with Bhajanlal, Diya Kumari and Premchandra Bairwa also took oath as Deputy CM. Along with PM Modi, JP Nadda, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also attended this program.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
Play Icon0:9
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show
Play Icon0:33
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show
Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
Play Icon7:58
Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach
Play Icon1:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
play icon0:9
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive Crowd Takes Over Walk-In Interview for Hyderabad Firm
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show
play icon0:33
Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show
Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
play icon7:58
Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach
play icon1:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach
Rajasthan CM Oath Ceremony,Diya kumari Reached in oath Cereminy,bhajan lal sharma oath ceremony,rajasthan new cm,bhajan lal sharma rajasthan new cm,rajasthan new cm bhajan lal sharma,BJP,Rajasthan CM,rajasthan cm bhajanlal sharma,rajasthan cm shapath grahan,rajasthan cm bhajan lal sharma,Rajasthan BJP,rajasthan oath ceremony,rajasthan cm oath ceremony live,bhajan lal sharma new cm of rajasthan,bhajan lal sharma new rajasthan cm,Rajasthan news,bhajan lal sharma oath taking ceremony,bhajan lal sharma oath,Rajasthan,PM Modi,