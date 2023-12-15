trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699477
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bhajanlal Sharma Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Graces Bhajan Lal Sharma's Oath Taking Ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Bhajanlal Sharma has become the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Today he took oath in the presence of PM Modi in a program held in Jaipur. Bhajanlal is the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Let us tell you that apart from him, Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa became the Deputy CMs of Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at Albert Hall. Apart from this, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of many states were also present. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot also registered his presence on the stage.

All Videos

Parliament security breach Update: Sagar changed paths after meets Manoranjan?
Play Icon7:23
Parliament security breach Update: Sagar changed paths after meets Manoranjan?
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Supreme Court refuses to stay Shahi Idgah complex survey
Play Icon43:36
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Supreme Court refuses to stay Shahi Idgah complex survey
Tara Sutaria Lights Up Surat Event with Her Stunning Presence
Play Icon0:24
Tara Sutaria Lights Up Surat Event with Her Stunning Presence
'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was built by demolishing the temple...', says Supreme Court Senior lawyer Harishankar Jain in debate
Play Icon9:34
'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was built by demolishing the temple...', says Supreme Court Senior lawyer Harishankar Jain in debate
Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users
Play Icon1:49
Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users

Trending Videos

Parliament security breach Update: Sagar changed paths after meets Manoranjan?
play icon7:23
Parliament security breach Update: Sagar changed paths after meets Manoranjan?
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Supreme Court refuses to stay Shahi Idgah complex survey
play icon43:36
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Supreme Court refuses to stay Shahi Idgah complex survey
Tara Sutaria Lights Up Surat Event with Her Stunning Presence
play icon0:24
Tara Sutaria Lights Up Surat Event with Her Stunning Presence
'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was built by demolishing the temple...', says Supreme Court Senior lawyer Harishankar Jain in debate
play icon9:34
'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was built by demolishing the temple...', says Supreme Court Senior lawyer Harishankar Jain in debate
Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users
play icon1:49
Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users
Bhajanlal Sharma Oath ceremony,Rajasthan CM Swearing In Ceremony,rajasthan latest news,rajasthan cm bhajanlal sharma,Rajasthan news,rajasthan new cm bhajanlal sharma,rajasthan new cm bhajan lal sharma,Rajasthan,bhajanlal sharma rajasthan new cm,bhajanlal sharma rajasthan cm,bhajan lal sharma new rajasthan cm,PM Modi Rajasthan,vasundhara reaction,vasundhara raje on bhajanlal sharma,Modi,vasundhara reaction on bhajanlal,Diya Kumari,Vasundhra Raje,Deshhit,