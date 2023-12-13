trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698275
Bhajanlal Sharma Rajasthan New CM: No Raje 'Raj' In Rajasthan

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 03:08 AM IST
In a big surprise, the BJP chose Bhajanlal Sharma as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa have been selected for the post of Deputy CM.

