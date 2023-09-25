trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667088
Bharat Drone Shakti 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Drone Exhibition At Hindan Airbase

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition at the Hindan Air Base in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on September 25.
