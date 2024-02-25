trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724961
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi's Yatra in Agra, days after seat-share deal

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Akhilesh Yadav: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is leaving from Agra in UP today. According to the information, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress's Nyaya Yatra. Today he was seen doing election campaign with Rahul Gandhi in Agra. Let us tell you that after the final approval on seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav had given consent to participate in the yatra. Now during the visit to Agra, Rahul and Akhilesh also addressed the people from a stage. During this, workers of both the parties looked very excited.

