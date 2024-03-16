NewsVideos
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on Agniveer Yojana

Mar 16, 2024
Rahul Gandhi, who is on Bharat Jodo Yatra, while addressing a public meeting, fiercely attacked the Central Government on Agniveer Yojana. He said that if four people are recruited under Agniveer, one will be thrown out. Agniveer will get 6 months training. Whereas the Chinese soldier will get 5 years training, what will happen if the person with 6 months training is pitted against the person with 5 years training?

