Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul's journey to reach Nagaland today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Before the 2024 general elections, Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has started from Manipur. Today is the second day of the journey. Today this yatra will enter Nagaland. Rahul Gandhi has started his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra from the North-East of the country. Rahul Gandhi said that hatred spread in Manipur. Lakhs of people suffered losses and till date the Prime Minister has not come to Manipur to wipe your tears or hug you.

