Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah climb water tank to wave National Flag

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with state party president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah climbed a water tank to wave the National Flag, in Chitradurga district during Bharat Joda Yatra on October 13. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7 aiming to cover a distance of 3,500 km, starting from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

