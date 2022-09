Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi talks of nextgen MGNREGA

On the 19th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi interacted with MGNREGA workers and listened to their issues. Due to increasing urbanization, Gandhi called for a revamp to the existing MGNERGA. Watch the video...

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

