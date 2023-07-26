trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640964
Bharat Mandapam: Piyush Goyal explains the reason behind the name 'Bharat Mandapam'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurated the IECC Convention Center at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday evening. PM Modi told the name of this convention center by flying a drone. This convention center has been named - Bharat Mandapam.
