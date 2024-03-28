Advertisement
Bharat's First Ballastless Track For Bullet Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Announcement

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes to Twitter to share a major milestone: Bharat's first ballastless track for the Bullet Train. With a speed threshold of 320 kmph, significant progress has been made with 153 km of viaduct and 295.5 km of pier work already completed. This achievement highlights the strides taken in high-speed rail infrastructure under Modi 3.0, signaling further advancements in India's transportation sector.

