trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660276
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bharatvanshi Sunak in Akshardham...a befitting reply to Sanatan's opponents

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
World leaders along with PM Narendra Modi laid wreaths to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat on the second day of the G20 Summit. UK PM Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Rajghat for the ceremony. PM Modi welcomed them with an "angrakha". After the wreath laying, the leaders will reach Bharat Mandapam for a tree plantation ceremony.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
play icon2:11
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
play icon1:30
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
play icon5:9
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
play icon3:4
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi
play icon5:36
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi

Trending Videos

Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
play icon2:11
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
play icon1:30
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
play icon5:9
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
play icon3:4
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi
play icon5:36
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi
Rishi Sunak Visit Mandir,Rishi Sunak PM Modi G20 Summit 2023,PM Modi Rishi Sunak Meet At Rajghat,Rishi Sunak G20 Summit 2023,Rishi Sunak Rajghat,modi g20 summit,pm modi in g20 summit,G20 summit,pm modi g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 india,G20 summit 2023,g20 summit india,delhi g20 summit,g20 summit delhi,india g20 summit,g20 summit in india,g20 summit 2023 in india,g20 summit news,g20 summit 2023 live,g20 summit in india 2022,pm modi g20 summit 2023,