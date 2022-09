Bhartaul becomes the first village in Uttar Pradesh where every home has RO water

Bhartaul village in the Bareilly district has become the first village in the state to get RO water in every residence as part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat project.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Bhartaul village in the Bareilly district has become the first village in the state to get RO water in every residence as part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat project.