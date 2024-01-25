trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713791
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
BJP has launched a theme song for upcoming Lok Sabha 2024, whose title is - 'Sapne nahi haqeeqat bunte hain, tibhi toh sab mod ko chahte hain'. There is a mention about G20, COP28 in theme song. Along with this, there is also mention of Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha and Chandrayaan 3's success.

