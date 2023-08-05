trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645021
Bhilwara Breaking: CM Ashok Gehlot said on Bhilwara incident – ​​the accused were arrested in the night itself

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Bhilwara Breaking: Surrounded by BJP's allegations on Bhilwara incident, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the accused were arrested in the night itself, Rajasthan Police takes immediate action. He said that it is wrong to compare this incident with Manipur.

