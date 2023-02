videoDetails

Bhiwani Murder Case: Serious allegations against police of assaulting pregnant wife of the accused

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Bhiwani Murder Case: The brutality of the Rajasthan Police has been seen in the Bhiwani murder case. The Rajasthan Police has been accused of killing the pregnant wife of the accused. The mother of the accused has complained about this in the police station. It is being told that where the newborn died after the fight, the condition of the woman is also serious.