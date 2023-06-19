NewsVideos
BHOPAL: Bulldozer action on the houses of the goons who dragged the young man with a strap

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
BHOPAL BREAKING: In Bhopal, bulldozer action has taken place on the houses of the goons who dragged the youth by tying a strap. It is being told that in the middle of the road, the accused made the young man roam around with a strap around his neck.

