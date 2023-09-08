trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659646
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden will meet today, tell that these issues will be discussed in the meeting of both. Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 06.40, after which he will meet PM Modi at PM's residence.
