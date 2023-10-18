trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676840
Biden's diplomacy flopped in Israeli war?

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News: 300 people have died due to the bomb falling in Gaza City Hospital. Whereas Hamas has claimed that this bomb was dropped by Israel. In which 500 people have died. Now Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has given a big statement clarifying this matter.
