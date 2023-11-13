trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687629
Big accident, 9 people died due to fire in apartment

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Big news is coming out from Hyderabad. A massive fire has broken out in Nampally area there. It is being told that 9 people died due to burning in the fire.
