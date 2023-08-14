trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648780
Big accident in America, MiG-23 plane crashed in Michigan, see VIDEO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
Big news from America where a MiG 23 aircraft has crashed in Michigan. In fact, the MiG 23 was performing during the show at the Yankee Air Museum... that during this time the plane developed a technical fault. The pilots felt that the plane was going out of their control... so they immediately ejected from the plane.

