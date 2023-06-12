NewsVideos
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Delhi Police's investigation against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has intensified regarding the allegations of women wrestlers. In this case, the police have sought evidence from the wrestlers.

